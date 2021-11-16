PM Modi to inaugurate first Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceuticals sector on Nov 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector on November 18, 2021 at 4 PM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector on November 18, 2021 at 4 PM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office. This is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India. It will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential.
The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure. It will witness participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)
