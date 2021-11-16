Maha: Minor nabbed for stealing Rs 1 lakh cash, mobile phones from hotel in Thane

The police have detained a minor boy for allegedly stealing cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh and two mobile phones from a hotel where he worked in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. The theft took place at a hotel in Naupada area of the city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the boy used a duplicate key to open the hotel and stole the cash and mobile phones, senior inspector Anil Deshmukh said. Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway station in neighbouring Mumbai, as he was about to board a train to West Bengal, he said.

The police have recovered Rs 1 lakh cash and mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 from the accused, who has been booked under section 381 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official added.

