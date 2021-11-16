Left Menu

Maha: Gadchiroli naxal encounter toll rises to 27 as wanted ultra's body found in forest

The toll of Naxals killed in the encounter with police in a forest in Maharashtras Gadhchiroli district on Saturday rose to 27 on Tuesday with the recovery of the body of an ultra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, during a search operation, an officer said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The toll of Naxals killed in the encounter with police in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadhchiroli district on Saturday rose to 27 on Tuesday with the recovery of the body of an ultra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, during a search operation, an officer said. The slain Naxal was identified as Sukhlal Parchaki (33), a resident of Kosami no. 1 of Sawargaon outpost in the Gadchiroli district, located over 900 km from the Maharashtra capital. Parchaki's body was found during a search operation in the forest of Mardintola, the site of the Saturday gun battle, this morning and his identity established, Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal said. Parchaki was a Divisional Committee Member (DVC) of Maoists who was recently promoted to the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), the SP said, adding that Parchaki was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. On Saturday, 26 Naxals, including senior cadre Milind Teltumbde, were killed in the fierce encounter with C-60 commandos that lasted for nearly ten hours. Four police personnel were also injured. ''With the recovery of the body of a Naxal, their toll in this encounter has increased to 27,'' the SP said.

