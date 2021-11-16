DNA test confirms identify of dead Sri Lankan don

DNA tests have confirmed the identity of Angoda Lokka, an underworld don from Sri Lanka, police said.

Lokka, who was hiding under a fake name-Pradeep Singh- in a house in the city, died due to a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020 and after post-mortem, the body was taken and cremated in Madurai.

Since there was a suspicion about the identity, CB-CID police with the help of the Sri Lankan government managed to get DNA samples from his mother, which were sent to forensic laboratory in Chennai.

The test results revealed that the dead person was Angoda Lokka and CB-CID has now decided to move a city court requesting to close the case, and it was confirmed that the DNA profile matched with that of his mother, police said.

