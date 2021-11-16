US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia weighs
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:10 IST
Wall Street indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with Nvidia weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the UK ordered an in-depth probe into the chipmaker's planned acquisition of Arm.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.27 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,076.18.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.38 points, or 0.07%, at 4,679.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.52 points, or 0.09%, to 15,840.32 at the opening bell.
