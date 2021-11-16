China, U.S. reach consensus on journalist visas - China Daily
16-11-2021
China and the United States will allow journalists from each other's countries to freely depart and return under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, China Daily reported on Tuesday, citing Chinese foreign ministry sources.
The consensus was reached ahead of the virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the state-run newspaper said, adding that the United States would issue one-year multi-entry visas to Chinese journalists.
