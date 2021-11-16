Left Menu

Obtain pass to ply autos between Cuddalore-Pondy: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:40 IST
To ply autorickshaws between Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and nearby Puducherry, an authorisation to do so is necessary, the Madras High Court held on Tuesday.

Even if no permission is necessary from the authorities in Puducherry, both the Transport departments in Tamil Nadu and the union territory should ensure all autos running on the route possessed the certificate issued by the TN Transport department, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.

''In the absence of such license or permission being produced, the relevant auto should be prohibited from undertaking any activities in the said route.'' the judges added while passing final orders on a PIL petition from T Nandha alias Kirubanantham, today. The grievance of the petitioner was that certain autorickshaws were plying between Cuddalore and Puducherry without obtaining any permission from the authorities in the UT.

