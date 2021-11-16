Left Menu

ED raids Assam-based Ghosh Brothers Group, seizes assets Rs 63 lakh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at various business and residential premises of Assam-based Ghosh Brother Group of Companies in a money laundering case and seized movable assets Rs 63 lakh, the agency said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:51 IST
ED raids Assam-based Ghosh Brothers Group, seizes assets Rs 63 lakh
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at various business and residential premises of Assam-based Ghosh Brother Group of Companies in a money laundering case and seized movable assets Rs 63 lakh, the agency said on Tuesday. The federal agency conducted these raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and seized certain assets and incriminating documents.

The seized assets are in the form of unaccounted cash and gold jewellery of Rs 63 lakhs. ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI Kolkata under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Subsequently, five other FIRs have been registered against the other entities of Ghosh Brothers Group, on the basis of the complaint filed by the IDBI Bank.

ED investigation revealed that "The promoter and director of Ghosh Brother Group of Companies defrauded the IDBI Bank to the extent of Rs 124 crore, by taking loan on the basis of fake and fabricated documents". "Ghosh Brothers Group of Companies and its promoters and directors Pranab Ghosh, Pratul Ghosh and Gita Rani Ghosh diverted part of the bank loan amounts after rotating amongst various accounts maintained by the entities involved in the fraud with other banks to the accounts of other group companies as well as to unrelated parties," said the ED.

The majority of the companies were registered at the same address of Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd and found to be shell companies that were used to rotate and divert the proceeds of loan, the ED said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021