Amarinder Singh expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Shah for reopening Kartarpur corridor

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lauded the decision of the Centre to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and said that it would provide a chance to thousands of devotees to pay obeisance at the holy shrine on the occasion of Guru Purab. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic.

"My profound gratitude to PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah for the timely opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. It will provide a chance to thousands of devotees to pay obeisance at the holy shrine on the occasion of Guru Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Amarinder Singh tweeted. The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The corridor became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

