Family of non-resident Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 deserve Rs 50k ex-gratia: plea in Ker HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:52 IST
A plea was moved in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday urging it to declare that family members of non-resident Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 should also be entitled to the ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000.

The petition, by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, contends that applications for the ex-gratia relief by family members of Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 were being ''arbitrarily'' denied by the state government.

The reason given by the state government for denying such applications was that the scheme was applicable only for COVID-19 deaths in India, the petition, filed through advocate E Adithyan, claims.

''It is submitted that the poor migrants who went to foreign countries solely for the purpose of finding a living abroad to support their family members in Kerala and unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 definitely require a sympathetic view.

''... any discrimination against the family members who lost their dear and near ones abroad is a clear violation of their Fundamental Rights,'' the plea said.

It also said that a representation on the issue was sent to the state government, but no response has been received till now.

