People with sadistic mindset opposing KIIFB, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that the people with 'sadistic mindset' are opposing the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The CM's remarks come after the CAG in its report had pulled up the state government for the KIIFB's annuity-model system as a borrowing mechanism outside the state budget.

While speaking at the Chancellor's Award ceremony at Raj Bhavan, CM Vijayan said, "People who are opposing the KIIFB are those with a 'sadistic mindset' who feel relieved and happy when Kerala goes back at least a little from where it is now. This must be recognized. Kerala's economy is not so resourceful. There is a lack of capacity. If the education sector is not strengthened it will be a crime against future generations. We cannot do all this with the budget alone. It has to go a different way. The public education sector was strengthened when good money was spent through KIIFB along with government money. The good results of this are in the state today." The Chief Minister alleged that there were attempts to discredit and defame KIIFB.

He said the ability to provide universal education in a good manner, the availability of schools within the reach of all children and the provision of access to children even in institutions of higher learning are the key factors that make Kerala a leader in the field of education in the country today. "In Kerala, there is an opportunity for the child of any poor family to study and grow as long as they want. Kerala has not been able to keep pace with the growth of the education sector over time. The idea of making money by running an educational institution grew. This caused a great problem in the field of public education. The past LDF wondered how to fix this collapse. The Public Education Protection Act was initiated on the basis of serious consideration by the government. As a result, the public education sector in Kerala can be proud of. This change must take place in the field of higher education also," he added.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented Chancellor's Award for 2020-21 to Mahatma Gandhi University and CUSAT (Multidisciplinary category- Rs 5 cr) and to Kerala Agricultural University (Specialized varsity category- Rs 1 cr). The Vice-Chancellors of Universities received the trophy. (ANI)

