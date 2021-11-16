Left Menu

Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans

Norway on Tuesday urged other countries to contribute to a United Nations fund by providing cash directly to Afghans so they can survive the winter, its foreign minister told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:01 IST
Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans

Norway on Tuesday urged other countries to contribute to a United Nations fund by providing cash directly to Afghans so they can survive the winter, its foreign minister told Reuters. With the Afghan economy "imploding", the United Nations set up the fund last month https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/un-sets-up-trust-fund-peoples-economy-afghanistan-2021-10-21 to provide direct help for local households, bypassing the Taliban and drawing on donor funds frozen since it took power in August.

Norway has pledged 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23 million) to the fund, which is managed by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP). "We encourage other countries to do the same, to pitch in to avoid a pressing humanitarian crisis and a potential famine," Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in an interview ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Norway was also funneling cash to aid women's organisations in Afghanistan, she said, and Norway's humanitarian aid to the country would total 325 million crowns this year. Norway will take over the U.N. Security Council presidency from January.

"I hope the discussion in the Security Council tomorrow will contribute to give some attention to the situation in Afghanistan ... to mobilise more funds," Huitfeldt said. "(The fund's) purpose is to build a bridge between a humanitarian effort and something more long-term, in order for people to support themselves," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021