Mexican authorities arrest wife of powerful Jalisco cartel leader "El Mencho"
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:01 IST
Mexico's military on Tuesday arrested the wife of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, best known as "El Mencho", in the western Jalisco state, Mexican officials said. A source at Mexico's defense ministry confirmed Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia was detained after the ministry put out a statement saying "Rosalinda N." was arrested.
Oseguera, a former policeman, is the leader of the ultra-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the most powerful criminal group in Mexico along with the Sinaloa Cartel.
