Mexican authorities arrest wife of powerful Jalisco cartel leader "El Mencho"

Mexico's military on Tuesday arrested the wife of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, best known as "El Mencho", in the western Jalisco state, Mexican officials said. A source at Mexico's defense ministry confirmed Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia was detained after the ministry put out a statement saying "Rosalinda N." was arrested.

Oseguera, a former policeman, is the leader of the ultra-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the most powerful criminal group in Mexico along with the Sinaloa Cartel.

