Kidney racket accused arrested from Assam

A man allegedly involved in an inter-state kidney transplant racket busted in 2017 in Uttarakhand has been arrested from Guwahati, police said on Tuesday. Accused Akshay Raut, absconding since 2017 carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest was nabbed in Assam’s capital on November 14 and was brought here on a five-day transit remand on Tuesday, Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri told reporters.

He is the son of racket kingpin Amit Raut who is among 17 accused already arrested in the case, he said. Akshay lived in different cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Kolkata during the last four years and worked in different hospitals under different names, the SSP said.

Khanduri said hospitals where the accused worked will also be contacted to find out about his activities there.

The racket in which kidneys of poor people were extracted after offering them money flourished at Gangotri charitable hospital at Lal Tappar in Dehradun district till 2017.

