Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon
Tourism, historically a major component of Lebanon's economy, has dramatically declined since late 2019. Lebanon's tourism minister recently unveiled a new slogan to attract travellers into the country, aiming to portray the precarity of life there as a point of pride.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Tuesday advised against all but essential travel to Lebanon due to ongoing instability, a fresh blow to the country in the middle of a financial and economic meltdown.
The World Bank has said Lebanon is enduring one of the deepest depressions of modern history, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive explosion at Beirut's port that destroyed large parts of the city. "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon, except for those areas to which the FCDO advises against all travel," it said in a statement.
The government's website shows it advises against all travel to Palestinian refugee camps, areas within 5km of the border with Syria and the Hermel Area. Tourism, historically a major component of Lebanon's economy, has dramatically declined since late 2019.
Lebanon's tourism minister recently unveiled a new slogan to attract travellers into the country, aiming to portray the precarity of life there as a point of pride. The phrase roughly translates as "I love you in your madness".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The World Bank
- FCDO
- Beirut
- Palestinian
- Britain
- Syria
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Language 'speed dating' attracts Jewish and Palestinian students in Jerusalem
Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements
Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject compromise with settlers, activist says
Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction
Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject compromise with settlers, activist says