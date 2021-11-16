Left Menu

Law Ministry announces transfer of two high court judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:16 IST
Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was on Tuesday transferred to the Madras High Court from the Allahabad High Court and Justice Satish Kumar Sharma from the Rajasthan High Court to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry also announced the appointment of two judicial officers and an advocate as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The transfer of two judges and the appointment of three new additional judges are based on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium recently.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years after which they are elevated as permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

