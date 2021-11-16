Left Menu

Cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Odisha, 4 held

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four suspected drug smugglers were arrested on Tuesday after cannabis worth around Rs 2 lakh was recovered from their possession in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. A patrolling team intercepted a car that had no number plate at Charimaili Chhaka area under the Aska Police Station limits, and over 45 kg of the narcotic drug was recovered from the vehicle, an officer said. All occupants of the car, including the driver, tried to run away from the spot but four of them were apprehended and one managed to escape, Aska Police Station inspector P K Sahoo said.

During a search of the vehicle, the cannabis worth around Rs 2 lakh, one pistol and ammunition were seized, the officer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that they had procured the contraband from the Baliguda town in Kandhamal district and planned to supply to traders in the local market, Sahoo said.

The four arrested persons have been involved in criminal activities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

