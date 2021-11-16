MP: Dispute over firecrackers leads to stone pelting in Khandwa

Stone pelting took place in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city after two groups had a dispute over the bursting of firecrackers, police said on Tuesday, adding that the situation was brought under control and security has been stepped up.

Three First Information Reports were registered over the incidents which took place around midnight on Monday, said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

The trouble began in the Kanjar Mohalla area of the city over the bursting of firecrackers and it later spread to the Bhagat Singh Chowk, he said.

''The situation is now under control and we are monitoring it,'' the official added.

Eye-witnesses claimed that stones were pelted at a marriage reception during the incident and some vehicles were also damaged.

Police used force to control the situation, they said.

Three FIRs were registered against about 40 persons including eight who were identified.

Kotwali police station in-charge Baldev Singh Bisen said that following a complaint by Meenabai Gauhar, a resident of Kanjar Mohalla, an FIR was registered at the station against 15 persons including Riaz, Habib, Hasan Mama, Jishan, Firoz, Shadab and Faizan.

The woman complained that one of her hands was fractured in stone pelting, he said.

The accused were slapped with charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as some of the complainants belong to SC community, police officials said.

Two other FIRs were registered for rioting, they said, adding that probe was on.