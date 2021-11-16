Top police officer stresses on need for proactive counterterrorism operations in Rajouri, Poonch

A top police officer Tuesday stressed on the need for enhanced security measures and proactive counterterrorism operations to frustrate the attempts by Pakistan-sponsored elements to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir's twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. The assertion of Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh came in the backdrop of the recent encounters between terrorists and security forces in the two districts.

Singh also emphasised strict vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) to prevent infiltration attempts and reactivation of border police posts, a police spokesperson said.

Nine army personnel were killed by terrorists in Surankote and Mendhar forests in Poonch district last month. Accompanied by deputy inspector general of police, Rajouri-Poonch Vivek Gupta, the ADGP conducted two-day extensive tour of the two border districts and reviewed the present security scenario, the spokesperson said.

The ADGP also chaired a high-level meeting with senior police, army and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and civil officers. Representatives of intelligence agencies apprised the meeting about the present security scenario in the border districts, the spokesperson said. ''Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage peaceful atmosphere to disturb normal life. These evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude,'' Singh told the meeting. He stressed for enhanced security measures and proactive counterterrorism operations to neutralise terrorists present in both districts. The ADGP also emphasised on the collective measures to tackle security situation and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border. He asked all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with CAPFs with special emphasis on counterterrorism operations in view of the recent encounters, the spokesperson said. He said the officers were directed to keep close surveillance over the activities of Over Ground Workers, mischief-mongers and miscreants. The ADGP also emphasised the need to be vigilant on the border to prevent infiltration attempts, the spokesperson said, adding the reactivation of border police posts was another point emphasised upon during the meeting.

Singh lauded the DIG Rajouri-Poonch range, SSP Rajouri, SSP Poonch and other territorial officers for their efforts in maintaining peace and urged them to continue their good work and make further efforts to strengthen police-public relation, the spokesperson said.

