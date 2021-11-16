Left Menu

Nexus between two TN police inspectors and brothels, cash seized in raid

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:45 IST
A case has been registered against two police inspectors here under the Prevention of Corruption Act for getting 'pecuniary advantages' from those who operated brothels, police said on Tuesday.

Cash, fixed deposit and incriminating documents were seized during searches, police said.

The two police inspectors, while serving in the anti-vice wing in 2018 had allegedly allowed some people to run brothels and in turn ''obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel-keepers,'' the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

A case was hence registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a probe is on, police said. Subsequently, searches were held in the premises of the two inspectors, who are now holding portfolios of crime and law and order, in two different police stations here.

As many as '17 incriminating documents' were seized from inspector Sam Vincent's residence, who is the first accused person in the case. Also, Rs 2.50 lakh in cash, fixed deposit documents worth Rs 18.5 lakh and '8 incriminating documents' were seized from the premises of another inspector, Saravanan (the second accused), DVAC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

