Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop escalation - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:04 IST
Russia Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts and called on them to stop activity which provokes escalation between the two countries, the Interfax news agency quoted his ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan, after a border clash in which it said 15 of its soldiers had been killed, 12 were captured, and two combat positions had been lost.

