Rs 600 cr heroin haul: Guj court sends 3 accused to 12 days police custody
Three persons arrested by Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad ATS in connection with the smuggling of 120 kilograms heroin valued at Rs 600 crore were sent to 12 days police custody by a court here on Tuesday.The ATS had sought 14-day remand of Mukhtar Hussein, Samsuddin Hussainmiyan Saiyyed and Gulam Hussein Umar Bhagad saying it needed to question the accused in connection with drugs smuggled into India by a Pakistani drug cartel through the sea route.
Three persons arrested by Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the smuggling of 120 kilograms heroin valued at Rs 600 crore were sent to 12 days police custody by a court here on Tuesday.
The ATS had sought 14-day remand of Mukhtar Hussein, Samsuddin Hussainmiyan Saiyyed and Gulam Hussein Umar Bhagad saying it needed to question the accused in connection with drugs smuggled into India by a Pakistani drug cartel through the sea route. A special NDPS court of Judge ND Oza remanded the three, who were held on Monday, to 12 days police custody.
As per the ATS, Hussain and Saiyyed had taken delivery of heroin on their fishing boat from the Pakistani cartel at the notional international maritime boundary. The trio are accused of diverting the drugs, which were meant to be supplied to an African country, to India for sale.
The consignment was sent by one Zahid Bashir Baloch, a Pakistan national who is a wanted absconder in the earlier seizure of 227 kg heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2019.
