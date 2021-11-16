Re-opening Nizamuddin Markaz: HC directs inspection by Delhi police, Waqf Board

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed a joint inspection of Nizamuddin Markaz, where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by the city police and Delhi Waqf Board to ascertain its structural components and examine the issue of its re-opening.

Justice Mukta Gupta, who was hearing the Waqf Board's plea to re-open the markaz which has remained shut since March 31 last year, said that each party can nominate five persons to conduct the inspection and sought a report on the same within 15 days.

The order was passed after the senior counsel for the petitioner stated that under the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, all religious places are now open for visitors.

The masjid is the only rare religious place under lock and key, said senior counsel Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Board.

The judge observed that the property in question, popularly known as the Masjid Bangley Wali, comprised three areas – place of worship, place of congregation, and residential area and therefore there could be no “sweeping order” concerning the entire compound.

The court further stated that even under the latest DDMA order, there is still a cap on the number of participants in a congregation.

Central government counsel Rajat Nair said that the entire property has to be “earmarked” and the DDMA order would apply to each zone accordingly.

“Earmark the property so that one knows which area is for what purpose and DDMA guidelines will apply. Plain and simple, bifurcate. Place on record the map,” said the judge who went on to observe that the three components may be “interconnected” and making a distinction among them may ensure smooth functioning.

“A joint inspection of the Delhi Police officers including the SHO concerned and the authorised representatives of the petitioner be carried out so as to demarcate the three areas,” the court ordered. The board, in its plea filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, has contended that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the Markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom, and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

It has further contended that even if the premises were part of any criminal investigation or trial, keeping it ''under lock as an out of bound area'' was a ''primitive method'' of the enquiry process.

Several FIRs were registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, the Foreigners Act, and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the Markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

On the last occasion, the court had questioned the Centre as to how long it intended to keep the Nizamuddin Markaz locked, saying it can't be “kept forever”.

“Some persons were in possession of the property. Due to the pandemic, an FIR was registered.. (and) you take possession as case property. It has to be handed over. It can't be that the property is kept forever (subject to court orders). What is your stand on the facts of the case? You tell me from whom you took it. How long will you keep it locked as case property?” the judge had said.

In its affidavit affirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, the Centre had told the court that it is “necessary and incumbent” to “preserve” the Markaz property as the investigation in the case registered for violation of the COVID-19 protocols has “cross borders implications and involves nation's diplomatic relations with other countries.” On April 15, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

The matter would be heard next on January 12.

