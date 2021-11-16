Zelenskiy welcomes financing deal with Britain to enhance Ukraine's naval power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a framework agreement on Tuesday to use British financing to enhance Ukraine's naval capabilities.

Hosting Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace, Zelenskiy in a statement said they had discussed how to ensure safe navigation for ships in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, and Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance.

Wallace visited in a show of support at a time when Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders.

