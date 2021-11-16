Chhattisgarh: 390 kg cannabis worth Rs 78 lakh seized, 2 held

Two persons were held allegedly with 390 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 78 lakh in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar said Jay Prasad Rajwade (23) and Arvind Rajwade (25), both hailing from Surguja district, were held on a tip off that a contraband consignment was being brought into Chhattisgarh from Odisha on National Highway 53.

''A van was intercepted at Batki village in Singhoda police station limits. The cannabis was stuffed into 390 packets, which were then put in 11 gunny bags that were placed under a load of pumpkins. We have also seized two mobile phones, Rs 1,000 cash and the vehicle used in the crime,'' the official said.

An NDPS case has been registered, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)