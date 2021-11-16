Left Menu

France calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect cease-fire

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:51 IST
  • France

The French foreign ministry said in a statement it was very concerned about the deteriorating Armenia-Azerbaijan situation and called on both countries to respect a cease-fire.

Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan, after a border clash in which it said 15 of its soldiers had been killed, 12 were captured, and two combat positions had been lost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

