France calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect cease-fire
The French foreign ministry said in a statement it was very concerned about the deteriorating Armenia-Azerbaijan situation and called on both countries to respect a cease-fire.
Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan, after a border clash in which it said 15 of its soldiers had been killed, 12 were captured, and two combat positions had been lost.
