Left Menu

Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader

It made its reputation with brazen attacks on Mexicos security forces, including an assassination attempt on Mexico Citys police chief last year in the capital, that wounded him and left three people dead.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:54 IST
Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican soldiers have captured the wife of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Attorney General's Office, Defense Department and National Intelligence Center said that Rosalinda "N" was captured Monday in Zapopan, Jalisco. It said she was allegedly involved in the illicit finances of organized crime in Jalisco.

A federal official, commenting about the case on condition of anonymity, said the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera.

The government said the arrest was "a significant hit" against the cartel's financial structure.

González Valencia was previously arrested in May 2018, but later released.

The Jalisco cartel is arguably Mexico's most powerful and violent. It made its reputation with brazen attacks on Mexico's security forces, including an assassination attempt on Mexico City's police chief last year in the capital, that wounded him and left three people dead. In 2015, cartel gunmen shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade.

It has ruthlessly expanded its territory beyond Jalisco, spurring bloodshed in states including Guanajuato and Michoacan, as well as reaching its tentacles into Mexico's Caribbean beach resorts in Quintana Roo.

The cartel's main business is trafficking drugs to the United States, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global
4
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021