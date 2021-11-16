Maha: Gadchiroli naxal encounter toll rises to 27 as another rebel's body found

The number of naxals killed in the encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district last week rose to 27 on Tuesday with the recovery of the body of a rebel who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, an official said.

The slain naxal was identified as Sukhlal Parchaki (33), a resident of Sawargaon area in the district, located over 900 km from Mumbai.

The body was found during a search operation in the forest of Mardintola, the site of the Saturday's gun battle, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.

Parchaki was a Divisional Committee Member (DVC) of Maoists who was recently promoted to the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), the SP said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

On Saturday, 26 naxals, including senior leader Milind Teltumbde, were killed in a fierce encounter with C-60 commandos that lasted for nearly ten hours. Four police personnel were also injured.

Parchaki had 51 serious offences registered against him in Gadchiroli district.

He was allegedly involved in the Khobramendha encounter of April 19, 2011, in which two police personnel were killed, and the Jambulkheda blast in which 15 police personnel died in 2019, police officials said.

