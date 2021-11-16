Left Menu

Man arrested for raping minor, extortion: Noida Police

A Rampur-based man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here two years ago after drugging her and photographing the episode, the Noida Police said on Tuesday.The accused, who is in his early 20s, was held after a complaint was lodged by the mother of the rape survivor on Monday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Women and Child Safety Vrinda Shukla said.The girl is 17 years old now.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:04 IST
A Rampur-based man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here two years ago after drugging her and photographing the episode, the Noida Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who is in his early 20s, was held after a complaint was lodged by the mother of the rape survivor on Monday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

''The girl is 17 years old now. Her mother told the police that two years ago, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, had sweet-talked the girl into going to a hotel with him,'' Shukla said.

''Inside a hotel room, he spiked her drink and then took objectionable pictures of her. Now two years later, he used the same pictures to blackmail the girl into giving him Rs 5 lakh,'' the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged on Monday, while the accused was traced and arrested from Rampur district, she said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) while charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the police said.

