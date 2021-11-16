FS Shringla holds telephonic talks with EU official

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with senior EU official Stefano Sannino during which both sides emphasised on ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism.

Shringla and Sannino, the Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) of the EU, also discussed the common approaches of the two sides to developments and priorities in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. ''Both sides stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan,'' it said.

The MEA said the recently-organised Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and its outcomes were also discussed.

''The foreign secretary and the secretary general also exchanged views on developments in Myanmar. They also discussed the ongoing situation at the Belarus-Poland border,'' the MEA said in a statement. It said both sides agreed on the need to de-escalate the situation and arrive at an early resolution. ''It was agreed to continue periodic exchanges at the level of foreign secretary and secretary general on issues of mutual interest,'' it added.

