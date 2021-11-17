Man shot dead by assailants on national highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 26-year-old salesman of a chocolate company was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a highway at Chapar village here on Tuesday, police said.

Arpit Goel, an employee of Cadbury, was shot dead near Jay Bharat inter-college on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the morning, ASP Krishan Kumar told PTI.

The incident took place when Goel was on his way to Muzaffarnagar. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An investigation is underway.

