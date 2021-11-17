Left Menu

Man shot dead by assailants on national highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:27 IST
A 26-year-old salesman of a chocolate company was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a highway at Chapar village here on Tuesday, police said.

Arpit Goel, an employee of Cadbury, was shot dead near Jay Bharat inter-college on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the morning, ASP Krishan Kumar told PTI.

The incident took place when Goel was on his way to Muzaffarnagar. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

