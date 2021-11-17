Left Menu

U.S. seeks to block Nicaragua getting funds from int'l financial institutions-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 01:13 IST
The United States will look for ways to prevent Nicaragua from obtaining funds from international financial institutions, the State Department’s top Latin America official said on Tuesday, after a Nicaraguan election that Washington has denounced as a sham.

Brian Nichols, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told a House of Representatives subcommittee that he would work with the U.S. Treasury Department to try to prevent President Daniel Ortega's government from getting further access to international lending. (Reporting By Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

