France says Russian anti-satellite test is 'destabilising, irresponsible'

France condemned on Tuesday Russia's recent test of an anti-satellite weapon targeting one of its own unused satellites for releasing a cloud of debris in low-orbit.

"It is destabilising, irresponsible and likely to have consequences for a very long time in the space environment and for all actors in space," the French foreign and armed forces ministries said in a joint statement.

