Floods cut rail access to Vancouver port, disrupting goods shipments

The port of Vancouver, Canada's largest, said on Tuesday that all rail access had been cut by floods and landslides further to the east, hitting shipments of grain, coal and potash. Two days of torrential rain in the Pacific province of British Columbia caused major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, the country's two biggest rail companies.

Poland turns water cannon on migrants, crisis stokes East-West tension

Polish security forces fired water cannon at rock-throwing migrants on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, and NATO reiterated its support for Warsaw in a crisis that has left thousands stranded on the frontier in icy temperatures. Video footage released by Polish authorities showed migrants also throwing bottles and logs across a barbed-wire border fence, and using sticks to try to break through.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after border clash - Armenia

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year. Armenia had asked Moscow to help defend it after the worst fighting since a 44-day war last year between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.

Three suicide bombers kill three, wound dozens in Ugandan capital

Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda's capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings. The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked a nation known as a bulwark against violent Islamist militants in East Africa, and whose leader has spent years cultivating Western security support.

Ecuador lowers death toll from prison violence to 62

Ecuadorean authorities on Tuesday lowered the death toll to 62 from violence at the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison over the weekend, but said areas of the facility remain out of their control. The government has blamed bloody confrontations at the prison, located in the city of Guayaquil, on gang competition to control jails and drug trafficking routes.

Dutch plan to drop 'corona pass' for unvaccinated faces political push back

The Dutch government's plan to scrap the "corona pass" for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 faced strong opposition in parliament on Tuesday, including from within the ruling coalition. The pass, which grants access to indoor public venues, is now available to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus. Under a proposal put forward by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday, the last option would be dropped.

Son of ex-Panama president plans to plead guilty to U.S. bribery charges

A son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli plans to plead guilty to U.S. bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Luis Enrique Martinelli was extradited on Monday to the United States from Guatemala, where he was arrested in July 2020. He said at Tuesday's virtual arraignment in Brooklyn federal court that he was pleading not guilty "for the purpose of this hearing."

Biden and Xi agree to look at possible arms control talks- Biden adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan said in a reference to U.S. concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup https://www.reuters.com/world/pentagon-sharply-raises-its-estimate-chinese-nuclear-warheads-2021-11-03.

Biden bans Nicaragua officials from entering United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned members of the Nicaraguan government from entering the United States as he issued a broad proclamation in response to an election that Washington has denounced as rigged in favor of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Biden's travel ban applied to all of Nicaragua's "elected officials," apparently including Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in addition to security force members, judges, mayors and others seen as undermining democracy in the Central American nation.

Sanctions possible for those undermining Bosnia peace deal -Blinken

The United States, which brokered Bosnia's 1995 peace accord, may impose sanctions against those who try to unilaterally withdraw from its state institutions or destabilise the deal, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday. Bosnia faces its gravest political crisis since the end of its 1992-95 war, reviving fears of a new conflict after Bosnian Serbs at the end of July blocked the work of the central government and their separatist leader Milorad Dodik announced measures to dismantle key state institutions.

