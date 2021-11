Cricket-Australia squad for Ashes series

Australia named the following 15-man squad on Wednesday for the Ashes series against England starting Dec. 8 in Brisbane.

Squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)