West Bengal: BSF seized American Dollars worth Rs 7 lakh

Border Security Force (BSF) troops under South Bengal Frontier have seized American Dollars worth Rs 7 lakh in the area of Border Out Post Jalangi in Murshidabad districts.

ANI | Murshidabad (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:10 IST
BSF seized American Dollars worth Rs 7 lakh. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) troops under South Bengal Frontier have seized American Dollars worth Rs 7 lakh in the area of Border Out Post Jalangi in Murshidabad districts. According to the official statement, Shivshankar Sarkar S/o Harendranath Sarkar, village Sarkarpara, PS Jalangi, District Murshidabad was carrying a sack of fertilizer in the area of Border Out Post Jalangi On Monday.

When the jawan on duty asked him to get the sack checked, he threw the sack there and ran away inside the village, the official said. On opening the sack of currency worth USD 10,000 were recovered. The estimated value in the Indian market is Rs 7,43,470, it added.

The seized American currency has been handed over to the concerned Police Station for further legal action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

