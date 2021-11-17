Left Menu

Centre proposes slew of measures to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures in the Supreme Court including a ban on entry of all trucks in the national capital except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting of schools and 50 per cent attendance in offices of GNCTD to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that a meeting of chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi along with others was held on Tuesday.

The issue regarding work from home for central government officers was considered but the total vehicles used for central government officers is not huge. So rather than implementing work from home we have issued an advisory for pooling and sharing of vehicles, Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant. The Centre suggested 50 per cent attendance in offices of government of national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The hearing is currently underway. Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

