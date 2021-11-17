Maha: Robbers kill trader in his shop, flee with cash

A 55-year-old electronics trader was stabbed to death in his shop at Chikhli city in Buldhana district of Maharashtra by three robbers when he refused to hand them cash, police said on Wednesday. The entire incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, was captured on CCTV cameras inside the shop. A police official said three robbers entered the shop of the victim, Kamlesh Popat, around 10 PM when he was about to down the shutters by posing as customers. Popat was alone when the incident occurred.

They threatened Popat with sharp weapons and asked him to hand over cash. However, as Popat refused to comply and tried to raise alarm, they stabbed him and fled with cash, he said. The deceased was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Traders in Chikhli have called for a bandh (shut down).

