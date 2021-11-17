Left Menu

Grenade attack in Baramulla, three injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:07 IST
Grenade attack in Baramulla, three injured
Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

''At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district,'' a police official said. Further details are awaited.

