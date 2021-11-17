Left Menu

Bengal: Idols found vandalised in Swarupnagar, tension in area

PTI | Basirhat | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:22 IST
Bengal: Idols found vandalised in Swarupnagar, tension in area
  • Country:
  • India

Idols of Hindu gods being prepared for an upcoming festival were found vandalised in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, triggering tension in the area, police said.

The idols were being prepared for 'Rash Utsav' in Sarapool in the Swarupnagar police station area, they said.

After locals informed the police, the vandalised idols were taken away and an investigation was started, they added.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident, police said.

''We got information that some idols of Hindu gods were vandalised by unknown miscreants. Our officers are in the area at the moment, probing the matter,'' SP of Basirhat police district Joby Thomas told PTI.

''If anybody is found guilty, we will take legal action,'' he added.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals protested the vandalism, a North 24 Parganas district official said.

''The situation is under control at the moment and there is no problem,'' Thomas said.

Swarupnagar is near India's border with Bangladesh, which saw a series of attacks on Durga Puja pandals in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021