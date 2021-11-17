Left Menu

Mexican minister chides US for protectionism ahead of summit

Clouthier is part of the delegation traveling with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his Thursday meetings with Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She said a dispute with Washington over the interpretation of regional content rules for the auto industry under a North American trade pact was "really hurting" Mexico.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:22 IST
Mexican minister chides US for protectionism ahead of summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@tatclouthier)
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's economy minister rebuked the United States ahead of a North American leaders summit for pursuing what she described as protectionist policies that were liable to backfire and spur immigration. Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who will attend the gathering of the leaders of Mexico, the United States, and Canada in Washington on Thursday, said she had never expected the United States to become so closed economically.

"The way I've seen them close themselves, they've closed themselves off and protected themselves, it's incomprehensible from my perspective," she told website Codigo Magenta in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. "And this business of them apparently not wanting migration coming their way, they're causing it by closing themselves off. And if they carry on, they'll cause more of it," she added, noting protectionist measures undermined Mexico's labor market.

Detentions of illegal immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border have surged this year, piling pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to curb the flow of people and tighten the frontier. Clouthier is part of the delegation traveling with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his Thursday meetings with Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She said a dispute with Washington over the interpretation of regional content rules for the auto industry under a North American trade pact was "really hurting" Mexico. Rather than pushing a "Buy American" agenda, the United States should focus on "Buy North American," she argued.

"Why? Because we're a region. And President Lopez Obrador has said it to Biden, he's said it to Kamala," she added, referring to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. "He's said if we don't see ourselves as a region, we won't be able to deal with the challenges we have in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021