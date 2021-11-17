Left Menu

Sindh HC constitutes commission to locate assets of Pak founder Jinnah and his sister

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:36 IST
Sindh HC constitutes commission to locate assets of Pak founder Jinnah and his sister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has constituted a one-man commission to probe and locate assets and belongings left by Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Fatima Jinnah.

The commission headed by retired Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui was constituted on Tuesday on the order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) during a hearing of a 50-year-old suit relating to the properties, including shares, jewellery, cars and bank balances, of Jinnah and his sister.

While Jinnah passed away in September 1948, a year after the creation of Pakistan, Fatima passed away in 1967 in Karachi.

The SHC bench headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan at the hearing noted that as per the suit filed by Hussain Waliji, a relative of Fatima, all the listed valuables and assets of the brother-sister duo have not been discovered as yet and apparently disappeared, while many other items, which appeared in earlier reports, were also missing in the latest inventory prepared by an official assignee in the wake of an earlier order by the high court.

In its October 13 order, the SHC bench had resolved that it would pursue recovery of all the listed assets left by Jinnah and Fatima and use all force available with it to bring these assets to surface.

Meanwhile, a separate case is pending in the Sindh High Court between the trustees of the Qasr-e-Fatima, commonly known as Mohatta Palace, in Karachi which was owned by Fatima and the government, which wants to build a medical college there.

The Mohatta Palace is presently a museum and arts gallery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021