Maha: Cops bust mephedrone making factory at farmhouse in Kolhapur; 2 held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai Polices crime branch has busted a Mephedrone MD manufacturing unit operated at a farmhouse in Maharashtras Kolhapur district and arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday. He said 39 litres of the chemicals used in the manufacture of Mephedrone and other equipment were seized.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:32 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operated at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday. The estimated cost of the chemical used in the manufacture of the banned drug and other equipment is Rs 2.35 crore, he said. ANC teams from Mumbai and the Kolhapur Police on Tuesday raided the farmhouse at Dholgarwadi village in Chandgad taluka of the western Maharashtra district, located 375 km away from Mumbai, acting on the information given by a woman drug peddler who was nabbed in suburban Bandra recently, the official added. He said 39 litres of the chemicals used in the manufacture of Mephedrone and other equipment were seized. An advocate is the mastermind of this illegal MD manufacturing unit, the official said, adding that the main suspect is on the run.

