Left Menu

Tripura violence: SC directs Tripura police not to take any coercive steps against 3 civil society members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:39 IST
Tripura violence: SC directs Tripura police not to take any coercive steps against 3 civil society members
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Tripura police not to take any coercive action against three civil society members including a journalist in connection with an FIR lodged under the harsh UAPA provisions against them for allegedly bringing facts through social media posts about "targeted violence" against the minority community in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli also issued a notice to the Agartala police on the plea filed by advocates, Mukesh and Ansarul Haq, and journalist Shyam Meera Singh against the lodging of the FIR against them.

The members of the civil society, who were part of a fact-finding committee, have also challenged the Constitutional validity of some provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on the grounds that the definition of "unlawful activities" is vague and wide; moreover, the statute makes grant of bail to accused very difficult.

Recently, the north-eastern state witnessed incidents of arson, looting, and violence after reports emerged from Bangladesh that the Hindu minorities there had been attacked during 'Durga Puja' on allegations of blasphemy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021