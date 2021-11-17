Man found hanging from advertising billboard in Kolkata

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from an advertising billboard in Kolkata's Pragati Maidan area on Wednesday, police said.

Locals spotted the body hanging by a 'dupatta' (scarf) from an advertising billboard off the E M Bypass in the morning and informed the local police station, an officer said.

Doctors declared him brought dead when taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, he said.

''The identity of the person is yet to be established. We cannot say as of now whether he committed suicide or was murdered in some other place and brought here. An investigation is underway,'' the officer added.

