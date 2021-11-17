Left Menu

Waqf Board money laundering case: Pune Deputy Collector appears before ED

Pune Deputy Collector Ajay Pawar on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Waqf Board money laundering case related to a fraudulent claim of land compensation from the state government.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:52 IST
Waqf Board money laundering case: Pune Deputy Collector appears before ED
Pune Deputy Collector Ajay Pawar appeared before ED in connection with the case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Deputy Collector Ajay Pawar on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Waqf Board money laundering case related to a fraudulent claim of land compensation from the state government. Last week the ED has conducted a raid on the properties of the man who cheated the Waqf Board (WB) department of Maharashtra.

A case was registered at Bund Garden police station of Pune city on August 13, 2021. Earlier, five accused were arrested by the police of which three are out on bail while two are still in the custody.

One of the accused Zarif Khan, whose identity was revealed during the investigation, has been absconding from the beginning and the ED has conducted raids at his locations only. According to a complaint registered with Pune city police by a waqf board officer, two people from the city had created a fake trust to claim the ownership of a waqf board land in Pune's Mulshi area.

The land was acquired by the state government under a project and the amount was supposed to be disbursed to its owner. The accused by creating a fake trust claimed ownership of the land and got the money worth Rs 7.76 crore credited in their account by submitting the fake documents at the Pune collector office.

When the matter was revealed, waqf board officials filed a case against the accused with Bund Garden police station of Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021