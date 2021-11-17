Left Menu

Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:27 IST
Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22
Raj Kundra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021