Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)

