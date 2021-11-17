Left Menu

Qatar emir appoints state auditor as central bank governor

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:29 IST
Qatar emir appoints state auditor as central bank governor
Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday appointed Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as central bank governor, according to a statement posted on the website of the Emiri court.

Sheikh Bandar, who previously served as president of the state audit bureau of energy-rich country, takes over from Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani who had run the central bank since 2006. Abdulaziz bin Mohamed al-Emadi was appointed as the new head of the audit bureau, according to the Emiri court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021