Guj: SWAC chief visits Naliya Air Force station; briefed about security scenario

Air Marshal Vikram Singh, the chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC), visited the Air Force station at Naliya in Gujarat, where he inspected operational installations and was briefed about readiness and prevailing security scenario, an official said on Wednesday.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Gandhinagar-based SWAC visited Naliya Air Force station on Tuesday and appreciated the role played by the frontline Air Force base in guarding the skies of the nation, a Defence release stated.

The Air Marshal urged all the personnel to ensure high aerospace safety standards at all times alongside excellence in all facets, the release stated. ''The Air Marshal was briefed about the current operational readiness, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the station. He inspected various operational installations of the base and appreciated the role played by the frontline Air Force base in guarding the skies of the nation,'' it said.

Air Marshal Singh also appreciated ''the synchronised efforts of all personnel for displaying exceptional capabilities in managing complex operational issues'', the release stated. He also inaugurated a newly-built officers' mess there, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)