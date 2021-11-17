Left Menu

Police lathicharge in land dispute, several reported injured in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST
About a dozen people, including six women, were injured allegedly after police resorted to lathicharge in a property dispute case in Umerpur village here.

The incident took place on Tuesday under Budhana Police Station area, when police allegedly used force during its bid to evict people from a piece of land.

The land under contest was alleged to have been bought by a man named Yusuf about 20 years back, but was not registered in the Tehsil records. PTI COR CJ CJ VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

